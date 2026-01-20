All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unmute Alabama's avatar
Unmute Alabama
4h

Interesting position from the judge. You are so utterly unqualified that I am not referring you to your bar for disciplinary action.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Simply Susan's avatar
Simply Susan
4h

Many thanks to Judge Novak for his sizzlingly clear message to Blanche, Bondi and Halligan.

Now I'll be humming the theme song from "Charade" all afternoon.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture