All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
5h

Thanks for featuring the Sonny Burton case, Adam.

Reply
Share
menehune's avatar
menehune
4h

ALOHA. From the COCONUT WIRELESS. ........ If you want to do something about anything.. Look into these organizations below and see what you can DO and not just react to it.... DEMOCRACY DOCKET.COM ..... DEFIANCE.ORG. ........ Some you don't need to go out in the streets to make a point.............. example of a fiery ad from the "SAM.org"........Mary Corcoran, Executive Director of the Save America Movement (SAM), .... Good to know of other orgs. like the "PROJECT SALT BOX". Look into it on the substack. "PROJECT SALT BOX" tell you where ICE is buying warehouses and what to do about it.. ............"EPSTEIN WAR"...... "Once you start looking for the signs, it is something you cannot easily unsee or ignore. For example, shortly after launching a military assault on Iran, Donald Trump posted on social media that "Iran tried to interfere in the 2020 and 2024 elections to stop Trump and now faces renewed war with the United States." False claims that foreign government interference caused him to lose in 2020 have been a staple of the diet of lies Trump feeds to his faithful. The countries may change — Venezuela, China, Italy, Cuba, Iran — but the purpose of the lies remains the same." .......... WARNING WARNING WARNING. ... OUR VOTE BY MAIL has been hit with a boom too. Not just Iran. Supreme court just said that POST OFFICE can ,hold ,burn,trash,your voting mail in ballets and have no consequences for their actions! Look it up!..... CNN is lost to the PEDOS........... there's a lot of unpacking to do....On other matters.... CONGRESS has SUPER POWER. They can DECLARES WAR not PEDO PIG. "EPSTEIN CLASS"..........For your voice in voting .Call.. 855-999-8503 to the US SENATE and tell your SENATOR to vote "NO" on the "SAVE ACT". ..... FOR 2026 and beyond...Here is a way the congress can protect/change our VOTING rights.. A new way of doing and thinking about our laws and to straighten it so it can't be tampered with.... https://youtu.be/TzgypBkIzPk?si=LYsZhoW-8H5dbVK4 .... Also, .Look into "resistandunsubscrbe.com" economic fight . Also look into "FAFO"..The Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO) is a national coalition of District Attorneys collaborating to ensure federal officials are held accountable when they exceed their lawful authority... "Federaloverreach.org" Make a difference.... LET'S GET IT DONE...The BILL is not done yet.. ICE funding bill is in congress.. Call (202)-224-3121. NO FUNDS FOR ICE. They are KILLING U.S. citizens on OUR DIME..They are not answering to our demands.... "We keep defying… because it is working. To preserve the American Republic, we must stay focused on the Constitution, keep calling out violations of it, refuse to NORMALIZE what should never be NORMAL, and resist the president’s futile efforts to shut us up. If we do that, and we keep doing that, our ranks will swell, and Trump’s servile circle of support will keep shrinking. Nothing angers him more. Nothing distracts him more. And nothing will accelerate his political and historical collapse faster than a movement of people he cannot buy off or scare off — because they are a breed he cannot MORALY COMPREHEND." ...defiance.org... If you get into trouble with ICE/FEDS or any other law enforcement agency, CALL, NATIONAL LAWYERS GUILD at (212)679-2811 for HELP ................ .Stay strong, stand proud and loud.. DEFIANT PEACEFULLY ........... DEFIANT.ORG... WE are Growing in strength and numbers.. Please help your fellow brothers and sisters in arms and look in to these organizations... ... Take care to you and yours.. Be safe, stay strong , proud and loud..... MUCH MAHALO TO YOU ALL... ALOHA...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture