Paul Singer at the 2015 Delivering Alpha on July 15, 2015 (Photo by David A. Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty)

May Day has come and gone, but the week of protests continues with visits to Trump-friendly billionaires.

On Saturday, #TeslaTakedown organizers went to the New York City penthouse of Jeff Bezos and the venture capital firm of David Sacks. A small group stood outside the Milken Global Conference (“America’s Davos”) in Beverly Hills to protest Elon Musk on Sunday. (Last month, as first reported by All Rise News, they spent Earth Day trekking to the New York home of James Murdoch, the media mogul’s son and a Tesla board member.)

On Wednesday, protesters plan to stage a “MAGA Billionaire Blockade” of Paul Singer, who is being fêted at the swanky 2025 Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner at Cipriani. Singer spent $63.4 million on GOP causes and candidates before the 2024 election, and he earned the reputation as a “vulture fund” manager for his practice of buying up distressed debt from poor countries and suing those nations to recover the full amount.

Tables for his soirée go for $15,000 to $250,000, and proceeds benefit the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think-tank that pushes Trump-friendly messaging about critical race theory and what it calls the “transgender movement.” Protesters plan to stage a die-in, an organizer tells All Rise News.

In the Courts

This week, expect major developments in cases that have received national attention.

Last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas struck down the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act against immigrants. Another judge in New York is widely expected to follow suit this week before his temporary restraining order expires on Tuesday.

Four Trump administration officials must complete their sworn testimony about their efforts to facilitate the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia by Friday.

American Foreign Service Association v. Trump (Mon., May 5): A foreign service union asks a federal judge for an injunction blocking Trump’s executive order ending the collective bargaining rights of members of the U.S. Foreign Service. How to listen : In-person: E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse (Courtroom 29), located at 333 Constitution Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. By phone: Call 833-990-9400, and use meeting ID 492497252 When : 2 p.m. ET



Global Health Council v. Trump (Tues., May 6): After USAID contractors won key court victories against the Trump administration, their case goes to a status conference. How to watch : In-person: E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse (Courtroom 19), located at 333 Constitution Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. When : 2:30 p.m. ET



J.G.G. v. Trump (Wed., May 7): Judge James Boasberg holds a hearing in a new habeas case that returned to his courtroom in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling overturning his temporary restraining orders. How to tune in : In-person: E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse (Courtroom 22A), located at 333 Constitution Ave. NW in Washington, D.C. If there’s a public dial-in line, use the number listed for Boasberg on this page. When : 5 p.m. ET

Cathy Harris v. Scott Bessent (Fri., May 9): The D.C. Circuit considers whether Trump can remove a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board without cause — and against the terms of the statute. How to tune in: You can watch in-person, or listen virtually on the court’s YouTube page. When: 9:30 a.m.

National Treasury Employees Union v. Russell Vought: The D.C. Circuit considers the fate of lower court order preventing the Trump administration’s gutting of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. How to tune in: You can watch in-person, or listen virtually on the court’s YouTube page. When: 2 p.m.



Outside of Trumpworld news, rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial kicks off on Monday with jury selection.

In the Streets

May Day Strong featured more than 1,000 protests and events when it kicked off this past Thursday, and it’s still not over. Here are two highlights:

“MAGA Billionaire Blockade” : Protesters gather at the New York Public Library’s main branch, then head to the nearby Cipriani for protests and a die-in. Register here. Place: New York Public Library at 476 5th Ave., New York City Time : Wednesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. ET



May Day Action Debrief : The week of protests, actions and events wraps up with a virtual meeting to plan what’s next. Sign up is here. Time : Thursday, May 8 from 8 - 9 p.m. ET



On the Phones

As part of our ongoing coverage of civic engagement, All Rise News takes a look at the 5 Calls app’s internal data, which they shared with us for the seven days leading up to May 2.

Hottest Topics

Medicaid : 5 Calls users across the country strongly disagree with Trump’s claim that the budget reconciliation bill boding deep cuts for Medicaid is “beautiful,” placing 22,450 calls to elected representatives defending the program. One study found that cutting federal Medicaid expansion funding could lead to 30,000 deaths.

The other topics in the Top 5 were Robert F. Kennedy’s attacks on vaccine (18,888 calls), Trump targeting ActBlue (11,835 calls), funding cuts to public media (11,366 calls), and protecting childhood education (11,029 calls).

Visualizing these issues geographically, the group’s data expert Katie Dektar noticed that Medicaid was the top concern in nearly every state.