All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Bahrami's avatar
Carol Bahrami
1h

As always, a great newsletter! We can see you’re staying busy. Looking forward to what you learn on this upcoming trip. Safe travels. At least the weather is better.

Reply
Share
Marc Panaye's avatar
Marc Panaye
1h

Is this "lawyer" Markus a brother or cousin of Blanche or Bondi?

I'm asking because it is obvious this guy does not care about "the truth" while misusing the law to protect hideous creatures.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture