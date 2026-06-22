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Nadine Roddy's avatar
Nadine Roddy
9h

"Uniquely farcical" way, "presidential joyride," "characteristically inexplicable" capitalization, federal authorities "hot on the trail" of "Trump’s illusions" -- Adam, you really know how to turn a phrase! LOL Thanks for the amusement :-)

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William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
11h

Two big reasons for the algae No water circulation and water being pumped in from the Potomac.

Solution: giant koi and fountain to circulate the water. Don't let Trump design it

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