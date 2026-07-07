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Elizabeth K. Baker's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker
5h

Thank you for this.

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
5h

Education is why we are where we are in this country. As in lack of. I am very glad these judges are going out to spread some knowledge; it’s sorely needed. Thanks for this report Adam. I feel terrible for Judge Dugan 😢

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