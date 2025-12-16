Rob and Michele Reiner (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The son of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner was arrested on Monday, suspected of stabbing his parents to death.

Shortly before the news of the arrest became public, Donald Trump posted a demented and indecent rant about their demise.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Reiner was the beloved director of “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” and “A Few Good Men,” and the news of the Hollywood couple’s apparent double-murder landed on the same day as two other mass shootings at Brown University and Bondi Beach in Australia.

Trump eulogized Reiner this way: “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Even Trump’s once-staunch loyalists blanched at the narcissistic rant, but most of those who spoke up had broken with Trump already over the Epstein files.

“My sincerest condolences to the Reiner family, their children, and all who loved them,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wrote. “While I disagreed with Rob politically, vehemently at times, no one deserves the ending he and Michele received. No one.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who co-sponsored the discharge petition on the Epstein files, was more direct in slamming Trump’s “inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

“I guess my elected GOP colleagues, the VP, and White House staff will just ignore it because they’re afraid? I challenge anyone to defend it,” Massie wrote.

A representative from the free-speech group FIRE, short for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, skewered the silence of many elected officials in the MAGA world.

“The Rob Reiner post is gonna break the record for number of senators who didn’t see it,” Alex Griswold wrote.

Conservative journalist Charles C.W. Cooke, from the National Review, scorched Trump’s “insane and disgraceful” post.

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post quoted Cooke’s observation approvingly.

Subscribe or upgrade now

Judge Boasberg’s contempt inquiry put on ice

Judge Boasberg (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

This morning, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg had been scheduled to hold a two-day contempt inquiry featuring live testimony by former and current Justice Department officials on the Trump administration’s alleged defiance of his orders.

Then, two Trump-appointed judges from the D.C. Circuit adjourned the proceedings indefinitely.

In a single page order, U.S. Circuit Judges Neomi Rao and Justin Walker questioned Boasberg’s ability to investigate who violated his March 15 order to turn around El Salvador-bound flights carrying more than 100 immigrants.

“On what legal basis may a district court (1) investigate possible grounds for indirect contempt and (2) delay a referral for prosecution until it finds probable cause that indirect contempt occurred?” they asked.

Boasberg made clear that his contempt inquiry was “not some academic exercise.”

“Approximately 137 men were spirited out of this country without a hearing and placed in a high-security prison in El Salvador, where many suffered abuse and possible torture, despite this Court’s order that they should not be disembarked,” he wrote last week.

Former Justice Department lawyer turned whistleblower Erez Reuveni previously said that his then-supervisor Emil Bove instructed prosecutors to be prepared to tell judges: “Fuck you,” if their rulings stood in the way of Trump’s immigration agenda. Reuveni was scheduled to testify at the hearing, along with senior Justice Department official Drew Ensign.

Rao and Walker spared Trump’s Justice Department embarrassing testimony at least through the end of the year.

The written briefing schedule runs through Jan. 5, 2026.

Read the order here.

Share

Sizing up Judge Dugan’s defense

Judge Hannah Dugan’s lawyers want the jury hearing the case to remember a measurement: “10 feet, 11 inches.”

That’s the length between the main entrance of her courtroom and the side door used by a criminal defendant whom prosecutors say she helped evade arrest. Dugan’s attorney Steven Biskupic told jurors that their jury box is larger than that distance, and he repeated the measurement multiple times during opening statements.

Prosecutors say that Dugan led undocumented immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a jury door that led to a hidden hallway, where they could have avoided the defendants arresting agents by taking a stairwell outside the courthouse. Instead, they exited through the side door, where federal agents were waiting.

It was one of the many ways Dugan’s defense tried cutting Trump’s Justice Department down to size on Day One of trial.

The first witness, FBI agent Erin Lucker, admitted under questioning by attorney Jason Luczak that two federal agents saw Flores-Ruiz in the public hallway.

Flores-Ruiz “literally walked right past” one of them, the FBI agent admitted.

FBI agent Jeffrey Baker, who arrested Flores-Ruiz, was one of those agents, but the first day of trial ended before he could be questioned about it on cross-examination. His questioning will start on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Central Time.

All Rise News will cover Dugan’s trial throughout the week.

Read this newsletter’s recap of opening statements here.