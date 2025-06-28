All Rise News

Kelley Smoot
3h

It is striking to me how once again, SCOTUS has used a case about books, to enforce religious and heterosexual conformity on America, against the US Constitution. In what convoluted, perverted place were the six radically-conservative, Constitutional-overturning justices raised?

Susan Y
2h

I live in Montgomery County, Maryland. This is a mostly Democratic county, right wing groups swoop in and pick out a vulnerable minority to influence. Since this is a diverse county, they will encounter gay people, black people, asians, brown people, trans, and religiously faithful, disabled people everywhere they go. Too bad they did not see themselves as part of this diverse group. Their own faith is already targeted. And Alito is some kinda out of touch with the real world as it is today. And the rest of the right, who put religion first.

