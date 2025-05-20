All Rise News

All Rise News

SCOTUS to Trump: "Deport People Better" (with Prof. Leah Litman)

Supreme Court scholar Leah Litman joined All Rise News to parse the justices' thinking behind two very different decisions about Venezuelan immigrants.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Leah Litman's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Leah Litman
May 20, 2025
The Supreme Court is telling Donald Trump: “Deport people better.”

That’s what University of Michigan Law Professor Leah Litman said in a Substack Live with us on Monday about the message embedded in two wildly divergent Supreme Court decisions.

On Friday, Donald Trump launched into an all-caps tirade against the Supreme Court after a resounding 7-2 decision blocking his ability to whisk certain Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador under a wartime statute.

Then, on Monday, SCOTUS gave the green light for Trump to at least temporarily eliminate Temporary Protected Status protections for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants.

As Litman put it, from the perspective of hundreds of thousands of people suddenly vulnerable to deportation: “That's just a massive change, and you had no idea when you woke up this morning that that was going to happen.”

During his first term, the Supreme Court stopped Trump’s attempts to add a citizenship question to the Census and end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DREAMers) program. But Litman noted that Trump’s unlawful execution was the problem in those cases, too.

“So I take these cases together to be in that spirit, telling the Trump administration, ‘Look, you can carry out your cruel, horrific, mass deportation program, but you still have to conduct these deportations in a way that complies with basic legal process,’” she said.

This conversation aired shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision yesterday, and we dissected the ruling from various different angles: the practical impact, the potential horse-trading among the justices, and most importantly for All Rise News readers, what can be done next.

