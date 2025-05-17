Before I went independent, I briefly worked with my friend

for a media start-up called

.

The Messenger

The website was short-lived, but it packed a punch in its heyday.

Its staff of nearly 200 people produced hard news across the country, ran a lot of scoops and quickly boasted an online reach wider than decades-old news organizations. Tom went on to start his website 24Sight, and I started working for Just Security and MSNBC, before ultimately deciding to make the jump into independent media.

In this Substack Live from Friday, Tom and I ran a gamut of topics: Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Trump docket, my recent interview with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and his recent scoop involving sexual assault allegations against the head of CPAC, the conservative group. While discussing that topic, Tom offered up a truism: “When you stand up, the bullies crumble.”

If you have some time on a lazy Saturday, watch our live-stream

So far, All Rise News hasn't put up a single paywall to help us grow