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Tammie Diepen's avatar
Tammie Diepen
3h

This whole charade of "justice" and the "letter and spirit" of the law really, deeply saddens and disheartens me. Steve Bannon is a criminal, doing his very best to subvert democracy, democratic values, and has completely disregarded any sort of rebuke from our judicial system, and, as the disgusting, rabble-rousing, crony of the current occupant of the White House that he is, will, just as in the case of the treasonous Mike Flynn, get away with basically "flipping the bird" at the US courts of law... I'm sure it won't be long until he sues the doj for wrongful inprisonment or some such nonsense, to the tune of millions of tax-payer dollars, just as Michael Flynn has done, with the Trump doj opening the bank vault and inviting him to help himself.

Judge Dugan, otoh, gets convicted for trying to maintain HER courtroom in the way she saw fit... I can't say whether what she did was criminal conduct, but JFC it seems like the fox is guarding the henhouse in the US these Orwellian days...

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
1h

Great article and great podcast with Harry Litman.I do believe in Karma and feel Steve Bannon will continue to cross the line. I really feel bad about the judge.

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