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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
4h

Bravo! It is so appropriate that these federal officers who were attacked brought the lawsuit. We owe all the Capitol security personnel so much for defending Congress and a peaceful succession that day. We can all agree on that without getting into the personalities of politics. Some of the attackers have incurred additional felonies since they were pardoned by The President.

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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
3h

How does this benefit Cubans? Rhetorical. Cuba is simply in the crosshairs for Trump to claim another "victory."

I apologize for making this totally useless observation. I now will go do something actually worthwhile and of benefit to my family. Time to cook dinner (while we still can).

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