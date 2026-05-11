All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
7h

It’s part of the New York State court system and the committee is part of the Third Judicial Department of the Appellate Division

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kandace Korth's avatar
Kandace Korth
7h

How about disbarment proceedings? Are those considered “private and confidential”?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture