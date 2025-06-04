All Rise News

All Rise News

Talking Trump Losses Across the Eastern Seaboard with Harry Litman

On Talking Feds Live, ex-U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and Adam Klasfeld discuss a pair of rulings against Trump on education.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Harry Litman
Jun 04, 2025
15
Transcript

One day, a federal judge in Boston rejected the Trump administration’s effort to avoid a trial seeking to block a policy targeting student protesters for deportation.

Then next day, another judge in New York ordered Trump’s Department of Education to start processing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds for schools in a 16-state coalition and Washington, D.C.

Former U.S. Attorney

Harry Litman
and I discussed both of these rulings, and more, in a 20-minute live-stream for
Talking Feds Substack
on Tuesday afternoon.

I was on location at federal court in Manhattan for the conversation, which was part of our series analyzing breaking news events. Watch the video for the full context, and become a subscriber to support the journalism that makes this detailed, on-the-scene analysis possible.

