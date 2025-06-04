Talking Trump Losses Across the Eastern Seaboard with Harry Litman

All Rise News routinely goes on location to where the news breaks. That takes time, resources, and support. Help sustain reporting that shines a light on legal news other outlets miss. Upgrade now!

One day, a federal judge in Boston rejected the Trump administration’s effort to avoid a trial seeking to block a policy targeting student protesters for deportation.

Then next day, another judge in New York ordered Trump’s Department of Education to start processing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds for schools in a 16-state coalition and Washington, D.C.

Former U.S. Attorney

and I discussed both of these rulings, and more, in a 20-minute live-stream for

on Tuesday afternoon.

I was on location at federal court in Manhattan for the conversation, which was part of our series analyzing breaking news events. Watch the video for the full context, and become a subscriber to support the journalism that makes this detailed, on-the-scene analysis possible.