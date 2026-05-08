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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
6h

Every bit of legal pushback helps. Strangely, the law has kept me sane this year because the people violating and abusing the law are so venal and pathetic and mean. Thanks for your tireless reports, Adam.

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
5hEdited

“86 the tariffs.” (?) … 86 47!

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