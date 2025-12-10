All Rise News

All Rise News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Karp's avatar
Diane Karp
3h

Adam,

Thank you for your clarity and for your persistence. Not to mention your obvious knowledge and astute intelligence.

Our Legal System often seems impenetrable, so your clarity is more than appreciated.

The big question is, can it hold?

onward

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Too Many Times's avatar
Too Many Times
21m

A 9th circuit appeal continues the ping pong appellant game. If the 9th circuit upholds the Federalization, then what? This is such a game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture