Trump’s DOJ Just Settled with Mike Flynn

Trump’s Justice Department reportedly reached a $1.2 million settlement with Michael Flynn to end a lawsuit claiming that he was wrongfully prosecuted over allegations for which he pleaded guilty.

In late 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Mueller investigation and signed a statement of offense which acknowledged that he misled authorities about his dealings with Russian and Turkish officials. Flynn unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his plea before Donald Trump pardoned him roughly three years later toward the end of his first term.

During a Substack Live, Allison Gill and I noted that Trump is also trying to settle claims related to his own federal investigation. We also previewed two important hearings coming up toward the end of the week. Nicolás Maduro returns to federal court on Thursday, and a federal judge holds an evidentiary hearing on Friday to determine whether to order Trump’s FBI to return Fulton County ballots.

All Rise News will cover the back-to-back hearings live on the ground in federal court, traveling from Manhattan to Atlanta.

Watch the full video at the top of this newsletter.

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