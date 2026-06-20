Two new big developments in slush fund case: What’s next?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript7091184Two new big developments in slush fund case: What’s next?A recording from Adam Klasfeld's live videoAdam Klasfeld and Harry LitmanJun 20, 20267091184ShareTranscriptGet more from All Rise News in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAll Rise NewsSubscribeAuthorsAdam KlasfeldHarry LitmanRecent Posts'Shocks the conscience': Broadview Six case special counsel probe soughtJun 17 • Adam Klasfeld and Glenn KirschnerTrump's $1.776B fund injunction: What's next?Jun 12 • Adam Klasfeld and Allison GillTrump’s slush fund BLOCKED: Live with Glenn KirschnerJun 12 • Adam Klasfeld and Glenn KirschnerBlanche, Election Lies & Slush Fund Lawsuits — Midweek RoundupJun 10 • Adam Klasfeld and Legal AFFriday Legal Recap: It's the Democracy, StupidJun 5 • Adam KlasfeldBlanche and Pulte nominated; Plus, Bolton to plead guilty? Jun 4 • Adam Klasfeld and Legal AFTrump's $1.776B fund 'dead for now': Report — Live with Andrew WeissmannJun 1 • Adam Klasfeld and Andrew Weissmann