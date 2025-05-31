Video chat: Legal roundup with Vicky Ward

The courts are increasingly described as the last bulwark for U.S. democracy. Keep informed on the latest cases, and learn what they mean for your power. Upgrade now!

This Substack Live first aired on Tuesday, May 27.

In 2014, investigative journalist Vicky Ward released her book “The Liar's Ball: The Extraordinary Saga of How One Building Broke the World's Toughest Tycoons,” and she sees the same ethos at play now in Donald Trump’s approach to the U.S. judicial system.

“I think what you're seeing, the way in which he's approaching all of these things, which is to act first and then wait for the legal ramifications, is how the very kind of unregulated, ruthless world of real estate works,” Ward said toward the end of the 42-minute conversation. “They all sue each other, or they do something and then wait for the law to catch up to them, and that, I think, is exactly what we're seeing. It's just that until now, no one's ever applied that methodology to the White House.”

The conversation began with an update on the Sean Combs case before pivoting to Trump’s attacks on Harvard, law firms and habeas corpus.