Video chat: Legal roundup with Vicky Ward

The prominent investigative journalist chats with Adam Klasfeld about the Trump docket, the Sean Combs trial and the "unregulated, ruthless world of real estate."
Adam Klasfeld
and
Vicky Ward Investigates
May 31, 2025
The courts are increasingly described as the last bulwark for U.S. democracy.

Keep informed on the latest cases, and learn what they mean for your power.

This Substack Live first aired on Tuesday, May 27.

In 2014, investigative journalist Vicky Ward released her book “The Liar's Ball: The Extraordinary Saga of How One Building Broke the World's Toughest Tycoons,” and she sees the same ethos at play now in Donald Trump’s approach to the U.S. judicial system.

“I think what you're seeing, the way in which he's approaching all of these things, which is to act first and then wait for the legal ramifications, is how the very kind of unregulated, ruthless world of real estate works,” Ward said toward the end of the 42-minute conversation. “They all sue each other, or they do something and then wait for the law to catch up to them, and that, I think, is exactly what we're seeing. It's just that until now, no one's ever applied that methodology to the White House.”

The conversation began with an update on the Sean Combs case before pivoting to Trump’s attacks on Harvard, law firms and habeas corpus.

Hard news. Live coverage. Conversations with the knowledgeable experts.

