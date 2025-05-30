All Rise News

Kelley Smoot
5h

Rape is an act of violence that seeks to break the humanity of the person raped, which 90%+ of the time in America means rape victims are women. Smart women have always been targets for these types of bigots. It’s in the very nature of these Trumpian incel types to explicitly lock up women of intelligence and independence and at least have the potential, if not the ability, to sexually abuse and rape this particular group of women, who represent all the incels hate, because the incels couldn’t achieve such academic and professional success, or even come close to achieving the professional successes of these targeted women that ICE insists on locking up. It’s a psycho-sexual torture and domination fantasy that is pornography made manifest, brought to you by the cruel overlords of Trump & Co.

