Blanche, Election Lies & Slush Fund Lawsuits — Midweek Roundup

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to issue a temporary restraining order in one of the two lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund.

There are still other challenges pending, including a lawsuit heading to oral arguments on Friday in Alexandria, Va., in front of the only judge who has temporarily blocked it to date.

All Rise News will cover those proceedings inside federal court.

During a roughly half-hour preview, Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I discussed what issues are likely to come up in court. Prosecutors have argued that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s testimony that the government is “not moving forward” with the fund should make the litigation moot. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon has accepted that argument so far, but his ruling reportedly came with a warning.

“Don’t play possum with me,” Leon told the Trump Justice Department, according to POLITICO.

Popok and I also discussed the questions Blanche likely will be asked during his confirmation, the proper way to grill him, and the election conspiracy theories floated by the top prosecutor in charge of the Southern District of New York.

Watch the video at the top of this newsletter.

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