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Joyce Dara's avatar
Joyce Dara
5h

Finally! I’ve been following this case with you since the beginning!

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Therese Hicks's avatar
Therese Hicks
5h

YES! Justice is served. Thanks very much for keeping us up-to-date about Abrego, Adam. May you go from strength to strength!

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