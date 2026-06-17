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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

This is certainly one of the most important cases I have seen this year and I am grateful you are following it, Adam. I suppose it is too much to hope that this may lead to bringing down the DOJ corruption that has made this kind of subterfuge possible, but I nevertheless do hope exactly that.

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Wynn's avatar
Wynn
5h

Thanks Adam. I’m so very grateful that you have been following this case and have brought this to our attention. I hope the Judge appoints a Special Counsel to investigate and not just hold just one prosecutor accountable and digs deep and holds the DOJ Senior Officials accountable for this.

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