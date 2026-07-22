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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
7h

So well said, Adam!

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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
7h

This week is shaping up to be full of more good news. We are revealing more regular citizens as heroes every day.

I propose we suspend lawyer jokes for the duration. They're defending the innocent and need all the encouragement we can give.

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