Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio and Ed Martin: The Contrarian and All Rise News unpack a day of Trumpworld upheaval

Editor’s Note:

Freedom demands vigilance. Paid readers get reporting that holds the line – and tells you what you can do if you want to make a difference. Join us! Upgrade now!

In a single day, Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz got a demotion in the wake of Signalgate; Secretary of State Marco Rubio received his third leadership position; and reports emerged that Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin may not get a hearing to make his temporary prosecutorial position permanent.

The editors in chief of

and

help lead you through a chaotic news day and sound off on Trump’s first 100 days.

"So when you wonder: Are we winning? Are we losing? Is the rule of law under assault? Yes, yes, yes," Jen Rubin said during a wide-ranging, 26-minute Substack Live, which reached an audience of 5,000 people in real time.

Also part of our discussion: a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that the legal justification for whisking immigrants to El Salvador is “unlawful”; another judge’s ruling freeing a Columbia student activist, and more