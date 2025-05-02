All Rise News

All Rise News

Mike Waltz, Marco Rubio and Ed Martin: The Contrarian and All Rise News unpack a day of Trumpworld upheaval

In a Substack Live, Jen Rubin and Adam Klasfeld talk about breaking legal news and shake ups in the Trump administration
Adam Klasfeld
and
Jennifer Rubin
May 02, 2025
Editor’s Note:
In a single day, Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz got a demotion in the wake of Signalgate; Secretary of State Marco Rubio received his third leadership position; and reports emerged that Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin may not get a hearing to make his temporary prosecutorial position permanent.

The editors in chief of

The Contrarian
and All Rise News help lead you through a chaotic news day and sound off on Trump’s first 100 days.

"So when you wonder: Are we winning? Are we losing? Is the rule of law under assault? Yes, yes, yes," Jen Rubin said during a wide-ranging, 26-minute Substack Live, which reached an audience of 5,000 people in real time.

Also part of our discussion: a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that the legal justification for whisking immigrants to El Salvador is “unlawful”; another judge’s ruling freeing a Columbia student activist, and more

