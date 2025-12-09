All Rise News

All Rise News



Transcript

Judge Boasberg to take testimony on issue of possible contempt by Kristi Noem

A recording from Adam Klasfeld and Glenn Kirschner's live video
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Glenn Kirschner
Dec 09, 2025

The ex-Justice Department attorney who blew the whistle on Donald Trump’s former lawyer turned Third Circuit Judge Emil Bove will be the first to testify in a two-day contempt inquiry, a federal judge ruled.

Glenn Kirschner
and I preview the proceedings in this 25-minute conversation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg found that witness testimony would be necessary in light of the “cursory” nature of declarations filed by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and then-Justice Department attorneys.

Whistleblower Erez Reuveni is scheduled to testify on Monday, and Justice Department lawyer Drew Ensign is slated to testify on Tuesday.

Read the judge’s order here and related coverage here.

