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Judge Dismisses Abrego Garcia's criminal case: a conversation with Glenn Kirschner

In case you missed it on Friday, here's what you need to know about the judge's ruling.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Glenn Kirschner
May 24, 2026

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s criminal indictment for vindictive prosecution, describing the case as an “abuse of prosecuting power” and invoking the immortal words of the late Nuremberg prosecutor and Supreme Court justice Robert Jackson.

In case you missed our coverage at the time, ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I unpacked the significance of the decision in a Substack Live in the wake of the then-breaking news.

Watch the full video at the top of this newsletter.

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