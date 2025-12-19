All Rise News

Judge Dugan's felony conviction: Post-verdict recap

On the night of the verdict, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and I discussed the trial, the outcome and the promised appeal.
Adam Klasfeld and Harry Litman
Dec 19, 2025

On the night that Judge Hannah Dugan was convicted, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and I discussed the outcome, the promised appeal by her defense team, and the nuts and bolts of the case against her.

“This may be the first victory or scalp for the Trump team,” Harry noted.

In a mixed verdict that some found puzzling, the jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction but not guilty of concealing an immigrant from federal agents.

This video aired live on Thurs., Dec. 18, just hours after the verdict.

Recap the closing arguments and verdict coverage on All Rise News.

