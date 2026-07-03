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MELODEE S KORNACKER's avatar
MELODEE S KORNACKER
6h

Adam, as a retired lawyer who clerked long ago for a judge in the US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio I am awed by your grasp of the law and your reporting of complex issues so clearly. YOU are America! WE are America! Heartfelt thanks for helping us to pledge our sacred honor for our country!

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
6h

Happy 4th, Adam. Even Scots-Irish southerners are immigrants, and when we cease to remember our origins and get “above our rearing,” as we say down here, we lose our souls. Thank you for being an outspoken reporter of the fight for justice in our democracy.

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