Trump's appeal reveals his "extreme" military power grab (Video with Harry Litman)

The Justice Department told a federal appeals court on Tuesday that Donald Trump and every future president has the unreviewable power to send in the National Guard in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Senior Justice Department counsel Brett Shumate emphasized that there are no exceptions to his view that courts cannot “second-guess” Trump’s determination to federalize the National Guard, whenever and however he wants.

U.S. Circuit Judge Mark J. Bennett, a Trump appointee, floated a hypothetical response to the Los Angeles protests.

“In your view, if a hypothetical future president made the decision to call up in response the militia of every state and the District of Columbia — so 51 militias — would it also be your view that that decision, by this hypothetical future president, would be entirely unreviewable?” Bennett asked.

Shumate responded without hesitation, “Yes, because that is an express delegation that couldn't be any more clear that the President gets to decide how many forces are necessary to quell the rebellion [and] to execute federal laws.”

Watch the full exchange, which took place shortly after 14 minutes into the proceedings.