Abrego fights for dismissal: Live from court with Michael Popok

A local investigator and prosecutor swore that they pursued Abrego's case independently, but the evidence revealed the Trump DOJ's heavy hand.
Feb 26, 2026

For roughly four hours, a top federal prosecutor and investigator testified that they pursued a criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia without interference from Main Justice.

Under relentless cross-examination, Abrego’s lawyers showed all the evidence, inconsistencies and too-convenient timing undermining their accounts.

Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I unpacked what happened in a roughly half-hour Substack Live conversation.

Catch up on my live coverage of the proceedings here. I shared some more of the courtroom color in this video, recorded live outside the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville, Tenn.

