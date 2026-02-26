Abrego fights for dismissal: Live from court with Michael Popok

For roughly four hours, a top federal prosecutor and investigator testified that they pursued a criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia without interference from Main Justice.

Under relentless cross-examination, Abrego’s lawyers showed all the evidence, inconsistencies and too-convenient timing undermining their accounts.

Legal AF’s Michael Popok and I unpacked what happened in a roughly half-hour Substack Live conversation.

Catch up on my live coverage of the proceedings here. I shared some more of the courtroom color in this video, recorded live outside the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse in Nashville, Tenn.

