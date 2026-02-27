All Rise News

The latest Abrego revelations: An ex-prosecutor's takeaways

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner provides his reactions to what emerged during Abrego's vindictive prosecution hearing.
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Glenn Kirschner
Feb 27, 2026

On the day of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s indictment, the Middle District of Tennessee’s criminal division chief Ben Schrader resigned in protest.

Today’s vindictive prosecution hearing revealed that Schrader explained why he believed the case shouldn’t have been brought, but the memo memorializing his opinions hasn’t yet been made public.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner worked with Schrader in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office.

During a roughly half-hour conversation, we discuss the significance of the courtroom revelations and what they mean for Abrego’s case. Read a recap of the proceedings here.

