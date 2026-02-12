Judge Boasberg orders return of deported Venezuelans (Live with Glenn Kirschner)

More than 100 of the men spirited to El Salvador last year without due process must have the opportunity to return to the United States or file habeas corpus claims from abroad, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.

In a 7-page opinion and order, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeb Boasberg made clear that Donald Trump’s Justice Department refused to make any accommodations for their constitutional violations in March 2025.

“The Court offered the government the opportunity to propose steps that would facilitate hearings for the class members on their habeas corpus claims so that they could ‘challenge their designations under the [Alien Enemies Act] and the validity of the [President’s] Proclamation,’” Boasberg wrote in his ruling. “Apparently not interested in participating in this process, the Government’s responses essentially told the Court to pound sand.”

During a 20-minute conversation, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I discussed the case’s tangled history, the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks against Boasberg, and what happens next.

Watch the full conversation at the top of this newsletter, and read the opinion in full here.

