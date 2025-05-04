"A Very Interesting Twist on a Traditional News Publication"

The professional rigor that comes with decades on the beat. The unbossed independence that keeps us honest and free. Journalism needs that combination. Keep us strong! Upgrade now!

Prominent reporters at the most storied news outlets in the world keep leaving those publications to forge their own paths in independent journalism.

Ryan Lizza had been Politico’s chief Washington correspondent before he founded

, a Substack-based publication that launched the same day as All Rise News, a venture co-founded by alumni of MSNBC and NPR. Examples of other reporters who followed that trajectory abound.

Time and again, we hear reporters giving the same explanation about why we’re taking such a big risk: Rule of law in the United States is under unprecedented attack, and reporters need complete freedom and a new approach to respond effectively.

Before Politico, Lizza held senior positions at CNN and Esquire, as well staff positions at The New Yorker, The New Republic, New York Magazine and other outlets. His professionalism shines through in his questions about our two-week-old publication. He’s such a generous interviewer that he didn’t mention that his own nascent publication has been bravely fighting off legal threats from his old employer — and standing strong to its foreign-owned parent company. (Telos has run multiple articles explaining why it won’t back down from this free speech fight.)

Our conversation ended with Lizza expressing hopes for future collaborations. I look forward to it, too, and I find the community of independent journalists here one of the most exciting aspects of this platform.

I hope you have an easy Sunday — and enjoy the video of our conversation if you have the opportunity to watch. It tells you more about who we are, what we’re about, and what are our plans for the future.