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Nadine Roddy's avatar
Nadine Roddy
12m

Adam, yours is the best explanation of and commentary on the Slaughter decision I've read all day. (And "slaughter" is sure to result.)

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Janet Alderton's avatar
Janet Alderton
2h

This is absolutely a disaster for our country:

"Court Accountability’s executive director Lisa Graves called the ruling the culmination of the chief justice’s “determination to erect an imperial presidency under the guise of the made-up ‘unitary executive theory.’”

Lawyers for Good Government’s co-founder Gary DiBianco said the ruling hands Trump “unchecked power to purge expert, nonpartisan commissions for purely political reasons, clearing the way to dismantle the independence of institutions Americans have relied on for decades to protect their health, finances, and safety.”

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