The Games Trump's DOJ Plays: a conversation about the Halkbank case

For nearly a decade, Donald Trump’s associates have spoken about his efforts to try to terminate a record-breaking money laundering case implicating the Turkish government.

On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I discussed why those efforts might finally succeed with little public attention and curious timing.

All Rise News readers may be familiar with the story by now, but those who missed this coverage can read about the development here. Watch the full conversation at the top of this newsletter.