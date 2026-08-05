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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
1d

“When the law no longer protects you from the corrupt, but protects the corrupt from you – you know your nation is doomed.”

Ayn Rand

“President Donald Trump called the prison sentences of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys leaders "ridiculous and excessive". Defending his commutation of their sentences, Trump stated: "These are people who actually love our country, so we thought a pardon would be appropriate". Referring to the defendants charged in the January 6 attack, he also called them "the hostages".

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SLMontgo's avatar
SLMontgo
1d

I love the country I live in, not the hot mess the Heritage Fascists have constructed using papier mâché and dirty diapers. They have failed. My country has prevailed.

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