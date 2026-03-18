Trump DOJ headed for major clash in N.J. — Live with Harry Litman

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For the better part of a year, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of New Jersey has been under a cloud of uncertainty as the leaders of that office have been disqualified from their positions as illegally and unconstitutionally appointed.

Now, a federal judge has ordered top prosecutors from that office to testify and warned that the Trump Justice Department may be compromising a child exploitation case, the New York Times revealed.

During a conversation on Substack Live, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman and I discussed the explosive developments.

Last year, Trump’s former personal lawyer turned U.S. Attorney Alina Habba was found to have been unlawfully and unconstitutionally appointed in a ruling affirmed by the Third Circuit. She was replaced by an unusual “triumvirate” of three special attorneys whose positions were also ruled illegitimate. U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, who presided over the disqualification cases, has warned that “scores of dangerous criminals” may go free if Trump’s Justice Department insists on keeping unlawful appointees in their posts.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi said that one of the potentially compromised cases is United States v. Villafane, where the defendant faces sentencing for possession of child sexual abuse materials. The government persists on proceeding with sentencing, even though the current structure of the U.S. Attorney’s office could help the defendant’s appeal.

A furious Judge Quraishi, a former federal prosecutor in that office, ejected a Justice Department attorney from the courtroom and excoriated his colleague for giving the defendant a lenient plea deal because the government didn’t view all of the evidence first.

“Generations of Assistant US Attorneys had built the goodwill of that office for your generation to destroy it within a year,” Quraishi, the first Muslim federal judge, told the prosecutor.

Judge Quraishi ordered the members of the “triumvirate” — Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello, Special Attorney Jordan Fox, and Executive Assistant United States Attorney Ari Fontecchio — to testify on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Depending on the Government's responses, the Court will then assess whether the sentencing hearing can proceed with the current leadership structure or if additional information/testimony and briefing will be required at a later date,” Quraishi wrote.

Watch the archived video featuring analysis about this standoff at the top of this newsletter.

Read the transcript of the U.S. v. Villafane hearing here.