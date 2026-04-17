Harmeet Dhillon defeated 5th consecutive time in voter data grab

The Trump Justice Department’s nationwide effort to obtain sensitive voter data from states across the country failed again on Friday, as a federal judge slapped down another “fishing expedition” in Rhode Island.

U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, a Trump appointee, found that Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon’s stated rationale “does not plausibly relate to individual voting rights.”

During a Substack Live broadcast immediately after the ruling, the Law and Chaos podcast’s Liz Dye and I unpacked the reasons, background and consequences of this defeat.

Dhillon sued 29 states and the District of Columbia in pursuit of the voter data, and every judge who ruled on this offensive so far has rejected her gambit.

All Rise News has been following these cases closely, and readers can catch up on our previous coverage here.

As explained in the broadcast, this was the case where the Justice Department’s Voting Section chief Eric Neff was forced to admit that he misled the court about the government’s handling of the data.

Watch the discussion to learn more about Dhillon, Neff, and the record of the once-storied Justice Department branches that they lead, and read Judge McElroy’s 14-page memorandum and order here.

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