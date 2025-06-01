Troops land from USS LCI(L)-412 during the D-Day assault on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. (via National Archives )

On the 81st anniversary of the turning point in the war against fascism, U.S. veterans plan to spill onto the streets by the thousands across the country on Friday, June 6, to defend the “benefits, jobs and dignity” of those who served in the military.

The main event will take place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, just north of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Unite for Veterans, the main organizer in D.C., vocally opposed the White House’s many slights and cuts toward the nation’s warriors, including Donald Trump’s “tone deaf” and “offensive” proposal to rename Veterans Day, the Trump VA’s plan to fire more than 80,000 employees, and the abrupt shutdown of a program that helped more than 17,000 veterans avoid foreclosure.

The Dropkick Murphys, a punk band known for their charity work, will perform at the National Mall, and dozens of other protests will take place elsewhere across the country in front of state capitols and elsewhere. An online, public, and ever-expanding “D-Day Protest Tracker” currently has nearly 200 entries of demonstrations that could be in your area.

Scholar Jamie Rowen, an associate professor of legal studies and political science at UMass Amherst, put the upcoming protests in historical perspective for The Conversation, an academic media collective.

“This is not the first time that veterans have engaged in mass mobilization. Veterans groups in the U.S. have successfully mobilized for centuries, crossing traditional political divisions such as race, class and gender. They are powerful messengers, and their actions in the past have helped secure back pay and pensions for veterans, a Social Security and welfare system for U.S. civilians, and foreign policy changes to end wars abroad.”

While veterans represent only 6.1 percent of the U.S. population, the “veterans preference” in federal hiring makes them 24 percent of the federal workforce, making them deeply vulnerable to the Trump administration’s purge of government, Rowen notes.

This Week’s Live-Streams

All Rise News has scheduled live-streams with accomplished experts throughout the week.

Asha Rangappa (Monday at 4 p.m. ET) A former FBI counterintelligence agent, Asha is a prominent legal commentator and scholar who runs the popular Substack publication The Freedom Academy with Asha Rangappa. We plan to discuss the Trump administration’s attacks on education and other litigation affecting the rule of law. Check out this link to make sure you don’t miss it!

Vicky Ward Investigates (Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET) All Rise News continues our weekly live-streams with the New York Times bestselling author and investigative reporter on a host of legal topics, including the Trump docket, the Sean Combs trial, and the Harvey Weinstein trial.

Ashley Akers (Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET) Ashley spent years prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters before resigning from the Justice Department earlier this year after the Trump administration disbanded her unit and replaced Justice Department leadership with loyalists. She now works with the Speak Up for Justice campaign on opposing the budget bill’s threats to judicial independence.



Note: These are only the live-streams that are currently scheduled, and more may be on the way soon. All Rise News will update subscribers if there are any additional conversations this week.

In the Courts

The New York Times reports that more than 180 rulings have at least temporarily blocked some aspect of the Trump administration’s agenda, and other proceedings keep playing out in courtrooms across the country.

The list of court proceedings below will be updated throughout the week, but look out for developments that do not involve courtroom hearings. For example, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gave immigration lawyers until Wednesday to oppose the Trump administration’s bid to pause a judge’s ruling blocking it from expelling immigrants to third-party countries without due process.

On Thursday, small businesses and attorneys general must file a legal brief urging an appellate court to reinstate an order blocking Trump’s tariffs.

In the Streets

Veterans protest for their benefits at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and dozens of other sites nationwide. This public spreadsheet of protests across the United States has nearly 200 rows.

If you’re looking for — or hoping to promote — other types of demonstrations in your area, check out The Big List of Protests.

Unite for Veterans (Fri., June 6): Thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies will protest VA firings and the slashing of benefits. Washington, D.C. : The National Mall, just north of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, at 2 p.m. ET. Sign up here.

No Kings on D-Day (Fri., June 6): The momentum for the “No Kings” protest against Trump’s military parade gets an early start in Massachusetts, where the 50501 movement gathers at Boston Common. Where and When : Parkman Bandstand at 5 p.m.



Note: Our weekly breakdown of calls to elected officials will appear in a separate article this week.