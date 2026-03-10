All Rise News

All Rise News

D.C. Bar charges Trump DOJ attack dog Ed Martin: Live with Harry Litman

The first attorney disciplinary proceedings stemming from Trump 2.0 DOJ misconduct have begun.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Harry Litman
Mar 10, 2026

So begins the first sign of consequences for alleged Justice Department misconduct during Donald Trump’s second term.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Bar filed two disciplinary charges against Trump’s “Stop the Steal” lawyer, former Jan. 6 rioter defender, and ex-U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, who threatened to punish Georgetown University if the institution didn’t stop “DEI.” Martin never explained what “diversity, equity, and inclusion” he wanted forbidden at the university. The disciplinary counsel accused Martin of violating his oath to support the U.S. Constitution by violating the university’s First and Fifth Amendment rights and improperly trying to dismiss the case by seeking private ex parte meetings with judges.

During a Substack Live conversation, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and I discussed what led up to the first disciplinary proceedings against a Trump 2.0 Justice Department employee. We also analyze what this might mean for subsequent bar complaints and actions.

Watch the video of the conversation at the top of this newsletter. You can also read the specification of charges against Martin here, and look out for a deeper written dive into the proceedings later tonight.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

