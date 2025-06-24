All Rise News

SCOTUS lets Trump send migrants to dangerous countries they're not from

Harry Litman and I explain why Justice Sotomayor said the Supreme Court is "rewarding lawlessness" in an "incomprehensible" shadow docket order.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Harry Litman
Jun 24, 2025
Justice Sotomayor wrote: “Congress expressly provided noncitizens with the right not to be removed to a country where they are likely to be tortured or killed.”

