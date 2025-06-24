SCOTUS lets Trump send migrants to dangerous countries they're not from

Justice Sotomayor wrote: “Congress expressly provided noncitizens with the right not to be removed to a country where they are likely to be tortured or killed.”
Reporting on the law doesn’t need to be abstract or difficult to grasp, especially when highlighting the life and death stakes. Unlock the full video, and support a newsletter that informs and e…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to All Rise News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.