
Luigi Mangione fights to exclude evidence at his N.Y. trial

Journalist Vicky Ward shares her insights from the courtroom during the "mini-trial," which is now in its second week.
Adam Klasfeld
Vicky Ward Investigates
Dec 11, 2025

For the last week and a half, a so-called “mini-trial” has taken place inside a New York City criminal courthouse to determine what evidence prosecutors will be allowed to use against the late UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s accused murderer Luigi Mangione.

Mangione’s defense team has urged a judge to exclude the contents of a backpack that they say authorities obtained from their client on the scene without a warrant. This could include the pistol allegedly used as a murder weapon, a silencer, and a notebook containing what has been characterized as a manifesto.

Investigative reporter Vicky Ward, who is writing a book on Mangione, shares her insights from inside the courtroom in the 25-minute conversation at the top of this newsletter.

