Is yet ANOTHER Trump-appointed US Attorney about to be DQed? Live with Glenn Kirschner

A fifth Donald Trump-installed federal prosecutor may be on borrowed time.

On Thursday morning, an attorney for New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a federal judge to disqualify John Sarcone, the purported Acting U.S. Attorney who signed two subpoenas to James’s office. Sarcone is investigating whether Trump’s civil fraud case and the NRA investigation constituted civil rights violations, even though they succeeded in the lower courts.

In a Substack Live following the hearing, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I discussed the case and the broader context.

If Senior U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield disqualifies him, Sarcone will follow in the footsteps of Alina Habba, Sigal Chattah, Bill Essayli, and Lindsey Halligan. Sarcone is a former Trump campaign lawyer with no previous experience as a federal prosecutor.

