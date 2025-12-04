All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Is yet ANOTHER Trump-appointed US Attorney about to be DQed? Live with Glenn Kirschner

I reported live from federal court as NYAG James tried to oust a different prosecutor from another probe.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Glenn Kirschner
Dec 04, 2025

A fifth Donald Trump-installed federal prosecutor may be on borrowed time.

On Thursday morning, an attorney for New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a federal judge to disqualify John Sarcone, the purported Acting U.S. Attorney who signed two subpoenas to James’s office. Sarcone is investigating whether Trump’s civil fraud case and the NRA investigation constituted civil rights violations, even though they succeeded in the lower courts.

In a Substack Live following the hearing, former federal prosecutor

Glenn Kirschner
and I discussed the case and the broader context.

If Senior U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield disqualifies him, Sarcone will follow in the footsteps of Alina Habba, Sigal Chattah, Bill Essayli, and Lindsey Halligan. Sarcone is a former Trump campaign lawyer with no previous experience as a federal prosecutor.

Watch the full video at the top of the newsletter, and look out for more coverage later in the day.

Subscribe or upgrade now

All Rise News subscribers sustain live coverage of the courts by allowing me to travel to and attend the most important proceedings affecting our democracy.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture