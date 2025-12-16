All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Day 1 w/ Katie Phang

Katie Phang invited me on her Substack Live to discuss the first day of Judge Dugan's trial.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Katie Phang
Dec 16, 2025

After the first day of Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial, I sat down with my friend Katie Phang to discuss the key questions and themes that have emerged so far.

  • How do prosecutors argue that Judge Dugan helped an undocumented immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade arrest?

  • If Dugan really tried to help the defendant escape, why did federal agents find him in a public hallway less than a dozen feet away from the main entrance?

  • What does the case say about the use of state courthouses as hunting grounds for immigration enforcement during Trump 2.0?

  • How have other Wisconsin judges reacted to that trend?

  • Who has testified already, and what other witnesses might we expect?

Never mincing words, Katie cuts through the noise and gets to the critical issues during our always enjoyable discussions.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get more from All Rise News in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture