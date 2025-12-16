Judge Hannah Dugan's Trial Day 1 w/ Katie Phang

After the first day of Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial, I sat down with my friend Katie Phang to discuss the key questions and themes that have emerged so far.

How do prosecutors argue that Judge Dugan helped an undocumented immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade arrest?

If Dugan really tried to help the defendant escape, why did federal agents find him in a public hallway less than a dozen feet away from the main entrance?

What does the case say about the use of state courthouses as hunting grounds for immigration enforcement during Trump 2.0?

How have other Wisconsin judges reacted to that trend?

Who has testified already, and what other witnesses might we expect?

Never mincing words, Katie cuts through the noise and gets to the critical issues during our always enjoyable discussions.