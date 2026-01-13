All Rise News

All Rise News

Mangione death-penalty case: Judge green lights evidentiary hearing

Investigative reporter Vicki Ward and I discuss the latest in Luigi Mangione's federal death penalty case and more.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Vicky Ward Investigates's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Vicky Ward Investigates
Jan 13, 2026

A federal judge set the stage for a hearing to determine whether authorities followed the proper evidentiary protocols after the arrest of Luigi Mangione in his death penalty case.

In an hourlong Substack Live on Monday, reporter Vicki Ward described the latest developments in that case before our conversation pivoted to a variety of other topics, including the criminal investigation of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and a federal court fight over congressional visits to immigration detention facilities.

You can watch the archive of our conversation in full at the top of the newsletter.

