Mangione death-penalty case: Judge green lights evidentiary hearing

A federal judge set the stage for a hearing to determine whether authorities followed the proper evidentiary protocols after the arrest of Luigi Mangione in his death penalty case.

In an hourlong Substack Live on Monday, reporter Vicki Ward described the latest developments in that case before our conversation pivoted to a variety of other topics, including the criminal investigation of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and a federal court fight over congressional visits to immigration detention facilities.

You can watch the archive of our conversation in full at the top of the newsletter.

Subscribe or upgrade to paid