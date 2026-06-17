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'Shocks the conscience': Broadview Six case special counsel probe sought

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner reacts to the grand jury misconduct and cover up claims.
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Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Adam Klasfeld and Glenn Kirschner
Jun 17, 2026

During a conversation this afternoon on Substack Live, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and I discussed a request to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Trump Justice Department for criminal contempt in connection with the “Broadview Six,” a group of Chicago-based activists whose prosecution collapsed amid allegations of grand jury misconduct.

Read more about the development here, and watch the archived video at the top of this newsletter.

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