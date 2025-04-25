All Rise News

Video with Harry Litman: Trump's brutal day in court on the Alien Enemies Act
All Rise News runs our recorded conversation with former U.S. Attorney and Talking Feds host Harry Litman.
  
Adam Klasfeld
 and 
Harry Litman
21:14
Law students organize to give Trump-caving firms a recruitment problem
By creating a spreadsheet, Georgetown Law students sparked national headlines, along with PR headaches and staffing challenges inside the world's most…
  
Adam Klasfeld
3
El Salvador prison fiasco drives huge call volume to Congress
EXCLUSIVE: The civic engagement app 5 Calls shares data with us showing high call rates in many red states
  
Adam Klasfeld
Tonight in Your Rights: Sarah Palin, Voice of America, and due process
All Rise News highlights several victories for your rights and freedoms out of federal courts today
  
Adam Klasfeld
2
"An Inquisition like Medieval times": Judges scorch Trump's use of wartime statute against immigrants
In a pair of rulings today, a federal judge in Colorado issued a temporary restraining order, and another in New York extended his TRO.
  
Adam Klasfeld
"We're just getting started": Tesla Takedown to protest at James Murdoch's home on Earth Day
All Rise News exclusively reports the details of the anti-Elon movement's plans to visit the Murdoch scion.
  
Adam Klasfeld
2
All Rise News co-founders on why we call it a "radical" new approach to journalism
All Rise News co-founders Adam Klasfeld and Tim Mak hash out the radical new approach to journalism we're taking in the Trump era.
  
Adam Klasfeld
 and 
Tim Mak
41:55
Rising This Week for April 21, 2025
Scoop: Tesla Takedown to protest outside James Murdoch's home on Earth Day. Exclusive details and more in our debut weekly listings of court hearings…
  
Adam Klasfeld
Substack Live with Andrew Weissmann and Adam Klasfeld
We talk about All Rise News, the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, the Supreme Court, due process, civic action and much more.
  
Adam Klasfeld
 and 
Andrew Weissmann
21:40
Fearless Journalism Focused On Your Rights and Powers to Act
Introducing All Rise News, action-oriented reporting covering law and protest in the Trump era.
  
Adam Klasfeld
2
