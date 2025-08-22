All Rise News

All Rise News

Alina Habba's wild day: Ex-Trump lawyer DQ-d hours after civil fraud ruling

Harry Litman and I unpack two rulings: one throwing out Trump's half-billion dollar fraud penalty and another finding Habba's U.S. Attorney appointment illegitimate.
Adam Klasfeld
and
Harry Litman
Aug 22, 2025
Donald Trump’s former civil defense lawyer Alina Habba might be experiencing the legal equivalent of whiplash.

Early on Thursday morning, a New York appeals court overturned a nearly $500 million penalty against Trump, his adult children, and his businesses. Habba was a key part of the defense team in that case, but she didn’t have too much time to celebrate.

Hours later, a federal judge found Habba has been serving as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor unlawfully since July 1.

In this video, Harry Litman and I unpack the significance of the back-to-back rulings.

