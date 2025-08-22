Alina Habba's wild day: Ex-Trump lawyer DQ-d hours after civil fraud ruling

Donald Trump’s former civil defense lawyer Alina Habba might be experiencing the legal equivalent of whiplash.

Early on Thursday morning, a New York appeals court overturned a nearly $500 million penalty against Trump, his adult children, and his businesses. Habba was a key part of the defense team in that case, but she didn’t have too much time to celebrate.

Hours later, a federal judge found Habba has been serving as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor unlawfully since July 1.

In this video, Harry Litman and I unpack the significance of the back-to-back rulings.