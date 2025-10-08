All Rise News

All Rise News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
20

Coffee with The Contrarians: Comey edition

On Coffee with the Contrarians, Jen Rubin and I discussed James Comey's arraignments, Trump's troop deployments, the Supreme Court and more.
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld
and
Jennifer Rubin
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
4
20
Share

Ex-FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a two-count indictment charging him with false statements and obstruction, setting the stage for a speedy trial in January.

Comey reportedly plans to try to dismiss the case before then by filing a vindictive and selective prosecution motion based on Donald Trump’s demands for his indictment.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to All Rise News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 All Rise News, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture